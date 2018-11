Photo sent by the president of Chile Sebastian Piñera with the ministry of justice and Human rights, Hernan Larrain and LGBTQ organization members Nov. 28, 2018 inSantiago (Chile). EPA-EFE/ Chile Government

Chilean President Sebastian Piñera signed into law Wednesday a measure that will allow people to change their name and sex after the age of 14.

"We are not only taking a step forward in the direction of paying off the debt of a too-prejudiced society, we are also facing our commitment to human dignity and our moral obligation to those who have been unjustly discriminated against for so long," he said.