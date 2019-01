Isaac Givovich, victim of sexual abuse by members of the Marist brothers in Chile, offers a press conference on Jan. 31, 2019 before a meeting with members of the Episcopal Conference of Chile, in Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE / Alberto Peña

Victims of sexual abuse by Catholic monks said Thursday they suspect that elements of Chile's business community have been paying the lawyers representing accused pedophiles.

"Remember that big businessmen paid the defense of priests like Fernando Karadima and in the exact case of the Marists, we do not know who is financing the legal defense of the abusers," victim Isaac Givovich told a press conference in Santiago.