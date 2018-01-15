Members of the youth wing of Chile's Communist Party gather outside the World Bank Group's office to deliver a protest note accusing the financial institution of meddling in the nation's politics and recent presidential election, in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

Members of the youth wing of Chile's Communist Party gathered Monday outside the World Bank Group's office in Santiago to deliver a protest note accusing the financial institution of meddling in the nation's politics and recent presidential election.

The Communist Youth of Chile demonstrators said the bank had deliberately manipulated data to adversely affect the country's competiveness ranking and turn public opinion against outgoing President Michelle Bachelet's administration and her center-left New Majority coalition.