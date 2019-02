Firefighters work to extinguish a fire, in the municipality of Nacimiento, in the Biobio region, Chile, 15 February 2019. EPA-EFE/ Camilo Tapia

Efforts continued Friday against 31 wildfires in regions of central and southern Chile, the National Emergency Office (Onemi) said in a statement.

Fifty other fires are classified as under control, while four have been extinguished entirely, according to the latest report from Onemi.