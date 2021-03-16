Controversy erupted Monday in Chile over a bishop's call for Catholics to flout the government's Covid-19 restrictions and attend Mass in-person, an act of defiance that coincides with a high case load and new lockdown orders affecting metropolitan Santiago and other large cities.

"When a law is unjust and when a law goes against your conscience, you can disobey the law," the bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Punta Arenas, Bernardo Bastres, said during his Sunday homily in the far-southern city of Punta Arenas, located more than 3,000 kilometers (1,865 miles) from Santiago.