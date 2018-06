Taxi drivers in this capital mounted another protest Tuesday to press the Chilean government to ensure that ride-sharing services Uber and Cabify obey the law.

The demonstrators - organized by the National Coordinator of Independent Taxis (Conataxi) - had planned to make their way to La Moneda palace to hand President Sebastian Piñera a list of demands, but the regional administration did not authorize the procession and police prevented the caravan from getting under way.