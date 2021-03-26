The Santiago Metropolitan Region, home to more than a third of Chile's 19.2 million people, is returning to lockdown in the face of a spike in Covid-19 cases that threatens to overwhelm the health care system, officials said Thursday.
Chilean capital returns to lockdown as Covid-19 surges
Chilean soldiers carry out checks amid a Covid-19 lockdown in Santiago on Thursday, 25 March 2021. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes
A couple walk down an empty street in Santiago on Thursday, 25 March 2021. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes
Mounted police patrol the Plaza de Armas in Santiago on Thursday, 25 March 2021. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes