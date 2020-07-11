Olaya sprays alcohol on coins she receives from a customer and then smears her hands with the disinfectant. She has read that the coronavirus can remain for several hours on cash and knows that her workplace - a Santiago street market - is considered one of the Chilean capital's main pandemic hotbeds.

"We're touching coins and bills the whole time here. I've been spared thus far because I take a lot of precautions. As soon as I get home, I undress and run right to the shower," she told Efe while working at a fruit and vegetable stand in Peñalolen, a neighborhood on this metropolis' east side.