The Bishop of San Bernardo Juan Ignacio Gonzalez participates in a communique of the Chilean Church, in Santiago, Chile, 22 May 2018. The Chilean Church reiterated its request for forgiveness to the citizenship for the cases of sexual abuse committed for decades by the priest Fernando Karadima. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

A view of one of the domes of Santiago's Cathedral in Santiago de Chile, Chile, 18 May 2018. The sexual abuses committed by priests and the impunity during decades have dragged the Chilean Catholic Church to its worse crisis in history, evidenced by the massive resignation of Episcopal Conference Members. EPA-EFE/FILE/Mario Ruiz

A view of Santiago's Cathedral in Santiago de Chile, Chile, 18 May 2018. The sexual abuses committed by priests and the impunity during decades have dragged the Chilean Catholic Church to its worse crisis in history, evidenced by the massive resignation of Episcopal Conference Members. EPA-EFE/FILE/Mario Ruiz

The Chilean Catholic church on Tuesday suspended 14 priests from the Diocese of the city of Rancagua, close to the Chilean capital, for allegedly being involved in child sex abuse.

The diocese announced its decision in a statement after Chilean TV channel T13 on Friday had leaked a confidential 10-page document uncovering sexual abuse and improper conduct by a group of prelates from Rancagua City, located 90 kilometers south of Santiago.