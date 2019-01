Chilean diplomat Frank Sinclair (background l.), former consul in Cordoba, Argentina, and Gustavo Cantuarias (background c.), former consul in Dublin and New Delhi, appear at a court hearing in Santiago on Jan. 11, 2019, charged with presumably issuing false student visas to 196 Indian and Nepalese citizens. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

The Chilean Judiciary System indicted Friday the diplomats Frank Sinclair, former consul in Cordoba, Argentina, and Gustavo Cantuarias, ex-consul in Dublin and New Delhi.

Both of the accused appeared in a Santiago court for a hearing in which preventive measures were decreed against both and against another three involved in the case.