A Chilean judge sentenced 11 retired military officers to prison for their role in the murder of 15 opposition members during the "Caravan of Death" that liquidated dissidents in the wake of the 1973 coup that brought Augusto Pinochet to power.

The Caravan of Death was a task force that traveled up and down Chile by helicopter in October-November 1973, swooping down on municipal and provincial jails to seize political prisoners and execute them in the aftermath of Pinochet's Sept. 11 putsch.