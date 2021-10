Demonstrators against migration participate in a march in Iquique, Chile, 02 October 2021. EFE/Johan Berna

Chilean demonstrators protest for and against migrants

People in large numbers held pro and anti-migration rallies in Chile Saturday amid a crisis sparked by the entry of thousands of undocumented immigrants, triggering tension between locals and foreigners.

Holding Chilean flags and saucepans, hundreds of people protested against the entry of irregular migrants into Iquique, 1,700 km north of the capital.