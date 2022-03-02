After setting a growth record in 2021, the Chilean economy is starting to give signals that it is cooling down, expanding in January less than expected and posting its second consecutive month-on-month decline, the Central Bank announced on Tuesday.

The Monthly Indicator of Economic Activity (Imacec), the index that covers 91 percent of the goods and services in Chile's GDP, in January registered its first month-on-month decline - of 1 percent - although growth during the month was 9 percent compared with the same period last year.