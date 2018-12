A group of people disembarks from a flight of the Chilean Air Force in Santiago, Chile, 18 December 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

A family reunites after the arrival of a repatriation flight of the Chilean Air Force in Santiago, Chile, 18 December 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

A group of people get off an airplane of the Chilean Air Force in Santiago, Chile, 18 December 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

A Chilean air force plane landed here Tuesday with Chilean expatriates who decided to abandon Venezuela amid a protracted political and economic crisis in that nation, officials said.

The aircraft stopped in Caracas on the return from Port-au-Prince after a mission to bring 175 Haitians back to their country as part of a voluntary repatriation plan.