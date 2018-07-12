The headquarters of the Chilean maritime authority in Antarctica was destroyed early Thursday in a fire, the Latin American country's navy said.
Nobody was injured in the blaze, according to a navy statement.
The Chilean navy provided this photo of the fire that destroyed the headquarters of Chile's Antarctic maritime authority on Thursday, July 12. EFE-EPA/Chilean navy
