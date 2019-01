Courtesy image that shows members of the Investigative Police (PDI) escorting 21 Colombians expelled for crimes in the southern country. Santiago, Chile, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/Minister of Interior/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO SALES

Courtesy image that shows members of the Investigative Police (PDI) escorting 21 Colombians expelled for crimes in the southern country. Santiago, Chile, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/Minister of Interior/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO SALES

The Chilean government on Thursday expelled 21 Colombians convicted of crimes in Chilean courts, a senior official said.

Mijail Bonito, the legal adviser on immigration matters within the Chilean Interior Ministry, told reporters that 19 men and two women - of whom 14 were convicted of drug trafficking, two for homicide and the rest for crimes of aggravated or violent robbery - were deported.