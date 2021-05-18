Chile's markets reacted adversely Monday to the results of the constituent polls, while many citizens celebrated the 155-strong body elected to draft a new constitution, which includes minimal representation of conservatives.

The Santiago Stock Exchange ended the day down 9.3 percent, the biggest drop since the state of emergency was declared for the pandemic in March of last year, while the exchange market also reacted pessimistically and the Chilean peso passed from 700 to 716 units per dollar, the worst record for the local currency in the last 11 months.