Photograph provided by the Chilean Navy showing a Peruvian fishing vessel caught without a permit off the coast of Antofagasta, Chile, Aug 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Courtesy Chilean Navy

Chile's navy said Wednesday that it interdicted two Peruvian fishing boats caught operating without permits in Chilean waters.

The first incident occurred west of Antofagasta at a spot 498 km (309.4 mi) south of the maritime boundary between the two countries, where the Chilean patrol boat Cabo Odger spotted the Peruvian vessel Atencio I.