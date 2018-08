Photo sent by the Chilean Navy, showing whale stuck in a fishing net being rescued near Puerto Williams(Chile). EPA-EFE/Armada de Chile

The Chilean navy said Tuesday that it managed to rescue a whale that was stuck in a fishing net near Navarino Island, some 3,400km (2,112mi) south of Santiago.

After fishermen in the area sent out an alarm, the whale was spotted near the Paso Goree marine channel, the navy said in a statement.