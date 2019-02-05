Courtesy photograph from the PDI law enforcement agency that shows the 27,000 doses of ecstasy seizure at the Santiago airport by antinarcotic officers on Feb. 5, 2018, in Santiago, Chile. EPA_EFE/PDI Chile / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES

Three foreigners were arrested at the Santiago airport for attempting to smuggle more than 27,000 doses of ecstasy into Chile, the PDI law enforcement agency said Tuesday.

"We are talking about a gross weight of 10 kilos and 350 grams (22 lbs and 12 ounces) of ecstasy, which is equivalent to more than 27,000 tablets of the same (drug), which has a street value of 410 million pesos (about $628,000)," precinct chief Alexis Cornejo, head of the PDI's drug enforcement unit at the airport, told reporters.