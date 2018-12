Photo sent by Chilean Police (PDI) of confiscated cannabis plants in Los Vilos, Chile on Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Chile

Photo sent by Chilean Police (PDI) of an agent cutting cannabis in Los Vilos, Chile on Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Chile

Chilean police announced Friday the arrest of 10 accused drug traffickers and the destruction of 8,000 marijuana plants.

The raid took place in the coastal town of Los Vilos, some 225km (140mi) northeast of Santiago, said to be the criminal organization's base of operations.