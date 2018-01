Youth protest against the visit of Pope Francis, in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/BENJAMIN HERNANDEZ

Members of the police arrest a woman during a demonstration against the visit of Pope Francis, in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/BENJAMIN HERNANDEZ

Members of the police arrest a woman during a demonstration against the visit of Pope Francis, in Santiago, Chile, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/BENJAMIN HERNANDEZ

About 20 people were arrested Tuesday when police broke up demonstrations against Pope Francis's visit to Chile, officials said.

Nearly 250 people joined the unauthorized demonstration and protesters attempted to march the 20 blocks to O'Higgins Park, where more than 400,000 people were expected to attend the first Mass celebrated by the pontiff during his official visit.