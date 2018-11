IQUIQUE (CHILE), Nov. 28, 2018: Courtesy image from the Chilean Police (PDI), which said Wednesday that an operation in the northern part of the country resulted in nine arrests and the seizure of 993 kg (2,187 lbs) of cocaine. EPA/EFE/PDI Chile/

Chilean police said Wednesday that an operation in the northern part of the country resulted in nine arrests and the seizure of 993 kg (2,187 lbs) of cocaine.

The action targeted a gang led by two Bolivian nationals - a mother and son - living near the city of Iquique.