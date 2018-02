Photograph provided by Chile's Investigative Police (PDI) of the drugs seized from a cocaine ring operating in south Santiago, Chile, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/PDI

Photograph provided by Chile's Investigative Police (PDI) of an officer displaying the firearms and ammo seized from a cocaine ring operating in south Santiago, Chile, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/PDI

Photograph provided by Chile's Investigative Police (PDI) of an officer holding part of the drugs seized from a cocaine ring operating in south Santiago, Chile, Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/PDI

Chilean police said Tuesday that they dismantled a drug ring operating in this capital, seizing 173 kg (381 lb) of cocaine and coca paste and arresting four people.

The criminal outfit smuggled the cocaine into Chile across the northern border and brought it to Santiago for distribution in neighborhoods on the city's south side, according to police.