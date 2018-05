Photograph showing members of the Carabineros - Chile's national military police - arresting several students in Santiago, Chile, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

Photograph showing school students at a protest organized by the National Confederation of Secondary Students (CONES) under the slogan "Sex Education without Sexism"in Santiago, Chile, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

Photograph showing school students at protest organized by the National Confederation of Secondary Students (CONES) under the slogan "Sex Education without Sexism"in Santiago, Chile, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

Police on Wednesday dispersed a demonstration by high school students who had gathered in downtown Santiago to protest sexism and gender violence in schools.

The demonstration, organized by the National Confederation of Secondary Students (CONES) under the slogan "Sex education without sexism," fell short of the expected turnout, with only about 350 young people showing up, according to police.