Chile's President Sebastian Pinera (2-R) talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) during their meeting at the Great Hall of People in Beijing, China, Apr 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/KENZABURO FUKUHARA / POOL

The president of Chile arrived in Beijing on Wednesday on a state visit to China, during which he is set to meet his Chinese counterpart and participate in the second Belt and Road Forum, to be held between Apr. 25 and Apr. 27.

The office of the Chilean president confirmed that Sebastian Pinera was received at around 12.30 pm by Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People, after which the two were set to hold a bilateral meeting and sign cooperation agreements.