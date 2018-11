(L-R) Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Chile's President Sebastian Pinera, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, wave as they pose for a photograph during a working lunch for ASEAN leaders and guests at the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (2-L) speaks to Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (2-R) while International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde (L), and Chile's President Sebastian Pinera (R) looks on after a group photograph during a working lunch for ASEAN leaders and guests at the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The president of Chile on Wednesday attended a working lunch at the leaders' summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Singapore as part of efforts to cement relations between the South American nation and the regional Asian bloc.

Invited as a guest, Sebastian Piñera attended the lunch with the prime ministers and presidents of ASEAN member countries - Myanmar, Brunei, Cambodia, Philippines, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.