The president of Chile on Wednesday hailed the “long history of friendship and collaboration” between Chile and Israel while on an official visit to Israel during which both countries were poised to sign bilateral agreements.
Sebastián Piñera, who was due to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later on the afternoon, said the South American country will establish several agreements with Israel on satellites, a sector he learned more about after an early-morning visit to the headquarters of the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).