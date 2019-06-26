Chilean President Sebastian Pinera (L) shakes hands with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (R) during an official welcome ceremony at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, Israel, 26 June 2019. EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera speaks during an official welcome ceremony at the Israeli President Reuven Rivlin Residence in Jerusalem, Israel, 26 June 2019. EPA/ABIR SULTAN

The president of Chile on Wednesday hailed the “long history of friendship and collaboration” between Chile and Israel while on an official visit to Israel during which both countries were poised to sign bilateral agreements.

Sebastián Piñera, who was due to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later on the afternoon, said the South American country will establish several agreements with Israel on satellites, a sector he learned more about after an early-morning visit to the headquarters of the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).