Photograph showing (from left) Argentine first lady Juliana Awada, Chilean President Sebastian Piñera, Argentine President Mauricio Macri and Chilean first lady Cecilia Morel in an official luncheon at the Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Apr. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Argentine President Mauricio Macri welcomed his Chilean counterpart, Sebastian Piñera, here on Thursday for talks on bolstering bilateral relations.

Piñera, who took office on March 11 and had been president from 2010 to 2014, chose Argentina as his first foreign visit.