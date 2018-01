President Michelle Bachelet waits inside a Chilean air force plane at Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba, on Jan. 7, 2018. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet (C) waves after arriving at Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba, on Jan. 7, 2018. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet began an official two-day visit to Cuba on Sunday, the next-to-last foreign trip she will undertake as head of state.

Bachelet, accompanied by a delegation of business leaders, arrived at Havana's Jose Marti International Airport in the early morning hours and was welcomed by Deputy Foreign Minister Rogelio Sierra.