Heavy clashes between protesters and Chilean police took place on Friday in the center of Santiago during a protest demanding the resignation of President Sebastián Piñera and the release of prisoners arrested during last year's social crisis.

Following an appeal on social networks to join the "the last great march of the year," dozens of people gathered at the emblematic Plaza Italia - epicenter of last year's social unrest - and moved towards the La Moneda presidential palace. EFE-EPA