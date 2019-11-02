A Chilean woman holds up a banner calling for a constitutional convention while taking part in townhall meeting in Santiago's San Bernardo neighborhood on Thursday, Oct. 31. EFE-EPA/Elvis Gonzalez

Not content with just protesting, the hundreds of thousands of Chileans who have taken to the streets over the last two weeks to denounce the country's right-wing government are meeting in parks, squares, schools and other public venues to debate proposals for radically overhauling the social, political and economic foundations of their society.

Some are informal, spontaneous gatherings, while others are organized by Social Unity Roundtable, a coalition of unions and grassroots organizations trying to formulate a coherent national program for change.