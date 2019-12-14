Chilean protest band Inti-illimani during their presentation at the Concert for Dignity in Santiago de Chile, Chile, 13 December 2019. EFE-EPA/ELVIS GONZALEZ

Thousands of people on Friday commemorated the eight-week anniversary of the start of possibly the greatest state of social unrest in Chile's democratic history with a concert that brought together several local groups known for their protest songs.

The so-called Concert for Dignity was one of the largest gatherings of the past few weeks. The event proceeded peacefully and in a festive atmosphere, though it remained evident that there continues to exist great dissatisfaction on the streets. EFE-EPA