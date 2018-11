Officials of the Chilean public sector protest in front of La Moneda Palace, in Santiago, Chile, 26 November 2018. The National Association of Tax Employees (Anef), which includes 350,000 officials, estimated a 90% following of the national strike called today to demand an adjustment in the annual salary increase and to protest the 'wave of dismissals'. EPA/EFE/Alberto Pena

In a rally in front of La Moneda palace, hundreds of workers turned out on Monday morning to demand a 3.5 percent pay increase, while the government has offered 3.1 percent.