A photo provided by Chile's University of Talca on 30 July 2020 that shows Dr. Leonardo Santos (left), head of the University of Talca's Laboratory of Asymmetric Synthesis; and Fabiane Manke, a researcher at the Autonomous University of Chile, working on the development of a fast, low-cost Covid-19 test at a laboratory at the University of Talca, whose main campus is located in the Maule Region, south of Santiago, Chile. EPA-EFE/University of Talca

Chilean scientists have developed an inexpensive, unpatented coronavirus test that is intended for use by any country in need of that equipment.

The test is low-cost both in terms of production and test processing, which can be carried out using equipment readily available in nearly all epidemiological laboratories worldwide.