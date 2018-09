Photo provided by the Chilean Carabineros, the country's militarized police, showing a fire in the Frei Bonn shantytown, in the northern Antofagasta region, that destroyed 100 homes, injured eight people and left 400 others homeless on 10 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Carabineros de Chile /Editorial Use Only/No Sales

A fire in a poor neighborhood in Chile's northern Antofagasta region on Monday destroyed at least 100 homes, injured eight people and left some 400 without a roof over their heads.

According to a preliminary police report, the blaze was reported about 4:30 pm in the so-called Frei Bonn shantytown and all local fire companies and vehicles were dispatched to the site.