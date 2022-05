Photograph of a bus set on fire during a student protest in Santiago on 27 May 2022. EFE/Alberto Valdes

Hundreds of Chilean high school students marched here Friday to demand improvements to school buildings and more generous meal subsidies.

After a peaceful procession down the Alameda, central Santiago's main thoroughfare, a small contingent of militants clashed with police, who resorted to water cannon to disperse the crowd, though not before a city bus was set on fire.