Chilean taxi drivers protest in Santiago, Chile, on July 30, 2018. Hundreds of taxi drivers protested with their vehicles downtown against a government bill to regulate transport apps such as Uber and Cabify. EFE-EPA/Alberto Peña

Hundreds of taxi drivers protested today with their vehicles in downtown Santiago against the government's plan to regulate ride-hailing firms like Uber and Cabify.

The caravan of taxis, which had the authorization of the authorities to stage the demonstration, traversed several kilometers through downtown Santiago, including a stretch along the Alameda, the capital's main avenue, and passed in front of La Moneda Palace, the seat of the Chilean executive branch.