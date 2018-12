Venkateswari Alagendra (L) and Saraswathy Devi (R), lawyers for Chilean tourists Felipe Osiadacz and Fernando Candia, speak during a press conference at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sep. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Two Chilean tourists, who were sentenced to two years in prison for their role in the death of a Malaysian in 2017, are set to be released in a few days but will not be able to leave the country until an appellate procedure presented by the prosecution is resolved.

Felipe Osiadacz, a 27-year-old engineer, and Fernando Candia, a 30-year-old chef were taken to an immigration detention center in Kuala Lumpur from the prison on Tuesday after completing their jail term.