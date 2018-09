Chilean Air Force jets participate in a Military Parade as part of the celebration of national holidays, in Santiago, Chile, 19 September 2018. With a large deployment of troops and modern military equipment was held today in Chile the Great Military Parade with which every September 19 is celebrated the Day of the Glories of the Army, within the framework of the Patriotic Holidays of the southern country. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

The president of Chile, Sebastián Pinera (C), heads a military parade as part of the celebration of national holidays, in Santiago, Chile, 19 September 2018. With a large deployment of troops and modern military equipment was held today in Chile the Great Military Parade with which every September 19 is celebrated the Day of the Glories of the Army, within the framework of the Patriotic Holidays of the southern country. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

With a large deployment of troops and modern military equipment, the Great Military Parade took place Wednesday in Santiago de Chile on the occasion of the Day of the Glories of the Army, celebrated every Sep. 19.

The military parade took place in O'Higgins Park, in Santiago, presided by President Sebastian Pinera, who was accompanied by ministers and other officials.