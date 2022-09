Supporters of the 'Rejection' option celebrate the result of the constitutional plebiscite, in Santiago, Chile, 04 September 2022. EPA-EFE/Elvis Gonzalez

Supporters of the 'approve' camp react after the rejection of the Chilean constitutional referendum, at the Plaza Italia in Santiago, Chile, 04 September 2022. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

People react after the rejection of the Chilean constitutional referendum, at the Plaza Italia in Santiago, Chile, 04 September 2022. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Supporters of the 'Rejection' option celebrate the result of the constitutional plebiscite, at the Las Condes commune in Santiago, Chile, 04 September 2022. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

An overwhelming majority of Chileans on Sunday voted to reject a new progressive constitution to replace the current text drafted in 1980 by the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

The new text, which has been defined as one of the most progressive in the world in terms of social rights, gender equality and environmental protection, garnered only 38 percent support and 62 percent against in the referendum with 99 percent of the votes counted. Voting was mandatory.