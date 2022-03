Thousands of women take part in a protest on the occasion of International Women's Day, in the central Plaza Italia, popularly renamed Plaza de la Dignidad (Dignity Square), in Santiago, Chile, 08 March 2022. EPA-EFE/Adriana Thomasa

Thousands of Chilean women marked International Women's Day on Tuesday, expressing outrage at ongoing gender-based violence and hope in the incoming new government.

To the cries of "Enough already," women of all ages and professions waved purple and green flags, the colors of feminism and decriminalization of abortion, throughout the country, although the largest demonstration took place in Santiago.