Felipe Osiadacz's mother (R) reacts in front of a courtroom at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sep. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Venkateswari Alagendra (2-R), a lawyer for Chilean Felipe Osiadacz and Fernando Candia, who are facing the death penalty in Malaysia for the alleged murder of a man at a hotel, speaks to the media at Kuala Lumpur High Court, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sep. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Two Chileans accused of murder in Malaysia, an offense punishable by the death penalty, pleaded for love and support in statements to the media as their trial continued on Friday.

Felipe Osiadacz, a 27-year-old engineer, and Fernando Candia, a 30-year-old chef, who have pleaded not guilty, were arrested a year ago for allegedly killing a man while on vacation in Malaysia.