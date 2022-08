Claudio Salinas, a spokesman for groups that oppose a draft constitution that will be put to a referendum on 4 September 2022, is interviewed by Efe on 22 August 2022, in Santiago, Chile. EFE/Alberto Valdes

Karol Cariola, a Communist Party lawmaker and spokeswoman for groups that support a draft constitution that will be put to a referendum on 4 September 2022, is interviewed by Efe on 29 August 2022, in Santiago, Chile. EFE/ Alberto Valdes

Although Chileans broadly favor replacing the current dictatorship-era constitution that dates back to 1980, a draft charter that will be put to a plebiscite on Sunday has divided the country into opposing camps.

The outcome of that mandatory referendum, meanwhile, is very much in doubt.