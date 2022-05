The super blood moon during an eclipse in Santiago, Chile, 15 May 2022. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Thousands of people across Chile and the Americas watched the year's first total lunar eclipse – a phenomena known as the Super Flower Blood Moon – on Sunday night.

The celestial phenomenon began with a normal eclipse, with the moon partially obscured, until at around 11.30 pm and in a matter of minutes, it took on an orange-red hue.