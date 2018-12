Francisco Candia (L), brother of Fernando Candia, speaks to media as he arrives at Semenyih Immigration Depot outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec 05 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Two Chilean tourists, sentenced to two years in prison for their role in the death of a Malaysian in 2017, were released on Wednesday from a detention center in Kuala Lumpur, but will not be able to leave the capital until the prosecution's appeal is resolved.

Felipe Osiadacz, 27, and Fernando Candia, 30, were detained on Aug. 4, 2017 after killing a Malaysian during a scuffle in a hostel in Kuala Lumpur. They pleaded guilty to charges of culpable homicide.