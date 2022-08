A 27 August 2022 photo of a rally in Santiago, Chile, in which hundreds of demonstrators expressed support for a draft constitution that will be put to a referendum on 4 September 2022. EFE/Ailen Diaz

A 27 August 2022 photo of a rally in Santiago, Chile, in which hundreds of demonstrators expressed support for a draft constitution that will be put to a referendum on 4 September 2022. EFE/Ailen Diaz

Chileans set to vote on draft constitution hailed as victory for feminism

Once a staunchly conservative country where divorce and abortion were banned, Chile has undergone a progressive transformation in less than two decades.

It elected its first millennial left-wing president last year, and on Sunday voters will approve or reject a draft constitution considered one of the most feminist documents of its kind in the world.