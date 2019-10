Demonstrators take to the streets again in Santiago, Chile, on Oct. 22, 2019, to continue their protests against the government. EFE-EPA/Elvis Gonzalez

Demonstrators take to the streets again in Santiago, Chile, on Oct. 22, 2019, to continue their protests against the government. EFE-EPA/Elvis Gonzalez

Thousands of people in Chile took to the streets again on Tuesday for the 15th consecutive day to protest against the government amid emergency decrees and new curfews in several parts of the country.

In Santiago, thousands of demonstrators began arriving at the Plaza Italia, the epicenter of the protests in the capital, although during the early morning hours things remained calm.