Protesters take to the streets in Concepcion, Chile, on Oct. 23, 2019, the sixth day of protests against the government. EPA-EFE/DIEGO IBACACHE ZULOAGA

Protesters clash with police in Santiago, Chile, on Oct. 23, 2019, the sixth day of protests against the government. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Protesters clash with police in Santiago, Chile, on Oct. 23, 2019, the sixth day of protests against the government. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Protesters clash with police in downtown Santiago, Chile, on Oct. 23, 2019, the sixth day of protests against the government. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Chileans take to the streets for a 6th day of protests

Chileans took to the streets for a sixth day of protests on Wednesday, rejecting the social policy proposed by President Sebastian Piñera, with the death toll from the unrest standing at 18.

The mass protests started last Friday and quickly turned violent, paralyzing much of the country.