File photo showing priest Fernando Karadima (C) as he departs the Court of Appeals, in Santiago, Chile, Nov. 11, 2015. EPA-EFE/Sebastian Silva

The Archdiocese of Santiago on Friday welcomed Pope Francis's decision to defrock a prominent Chilean priest convicted of sexual abuse by a church court in 2011.

"Catholics from Santiago and people of good will are called upon to welcome the Holy Father's decision," Cardinal Archbishop Ricardo Ezzati said in a video released by the Archdiocese.